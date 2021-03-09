Vintage Bikes in Springfield

In more local news tonight... you may have noticed some old-looking bikes in downtown springfield today.

Participants in the "transcontinental motorcycle cannonball century race" stopped by the university plaza hotel.

There were 93 motorcycles... all built before 19-16.

The riders come from 25 states, nine countries and four continents.

They will cover more the 33-hundred miles.

We talked to a father and son duo today who've been in more than one of these races.

"we've been restoring motorcycles since he was about five years old.

We started out with an 82 shovelhead that belonged to his grandad."

"it's a lot of fun.

Certainly there's a lot of stressful points with racing.

But it's all good.

We're having a great time."

David the race started on september 10th in new jersey.

It'll end on the