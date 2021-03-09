Girl Scout Troop Donates Vests to K-9 Officers

When Girl Scout troops sell cookies and earn money, many groups use the money for trips or adventures, but one local Chambersburg troop decided that helping to protect their community's K-9 officers was more important.

Tina richardson, troop leader "of course the girls were all for it because it protects the puppies."

Berube reporting: the girls decided to purchase a bullet-proof vest for one of the k-9 officers tina richardson, troop leader "but the girls were like no one's not good enough" berube reporting: but to outfit both of the k-9 officers with the chambersburg police department would cost 21- hundred dollars junior girl scouts "i was worried we wouldn't raise enough."

Berube reporting: but selling 82-hundred boxes of girl scout cookies made that possible... tina richardson, troop leader "we tripled the amount we sold the prior year" berube reporting: the motivation for these 9 and 10 year old girls... was protecting their four-legged friends- basco and rownan.

Junior girl scouts "i'm just happy that their lives will be safe whenever they're trying to save our lives."

Berube reporting: that feeling is shared by the k-9's partners in the department michael taylor, k-9 officer "there's a level of comfort, that's not 100 percent, just like us having vests on."

Berube reporting: the peace of mind for the officers goes beyond the line of duty..

Michael taylor, k-9 officer "the commitment to take on a k-9 unit is a huge commitment, because the handler takes on responsibility for that dog 24 hours a day 7 days a week."

Berube reporting: these departments are able to purchase the k-9 officers fully through donations.... so the vests are an added bonus.

Junior girl scouts "i know that some police areas cannot afford for all their dogs."

Berube reporting: and for the girls, the experience of giving these dogs this level of protection will stay with them.

Junior girl scouts "we can protect these animals vs if they didn't have these vests, who knows what could happen!?

" berube reporting: one thing is for sure... no one is doubting these 19 girls' commitment to serving the greater good in their community... michael taylor, k-9 officer "their drive to do this just impressed me from the beginning."

Berube reporting: in chambersburg, allie berube, whag news.

>> morgan: the troop hopes to continue to provide bullet-proof vests for other officers in the local