Huntington County Reveals New Learning Center

Huntington county's brand new community learning center was revealed and dedicated today.

The one-stop resource for both high school and adult learners is a 1.4 million dollar project that was four years in the making.the center includes an expanded welding bay... a 10-bed health science lab...three new classrooms... and a 16-seat community conference room.

"if you're working on your high school diploma or your ged or even your associate's or bachelor's degrees, we have training for all of that.

We also offer short-term training too, so if you are in manufacturing or welding or you want to get your certified nurse aid license, we offer short-term classes that you can come, take a quick class, get an industry recognized certification and then get right back into the workforce."

Major tenants of the center include workone northeast...ivy tech community college northeast.... huntington county community schools.... and huntington university.

Other education and training providers will also periodically