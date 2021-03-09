Tri-State Funeral Director Organizes Forum to Fight Heroin A

Home.

The forum tonight was formed because a funeral director says, she's sick of seeing lives taken too soon because of heroin overdoses.

She says it's always been a problem but in the last few years --- she's seen overdose deaths skyrocket.

"i've been in business 16 years.

Over those 16 years i may have had seven overdoses.

In the past year and a half i've had seven overdoses."

A drug addiction has no face and it doesn't discriminate.

Vanderburgh county coroner steve lockyear says this year there have been 18 deaths locally because of a heroin overdose.

The youngest 24 and the oldest 58.

14 men and four women --- 15 white and 3 african american.

"it is in our backyard.

The more that we say it's not in our backyard that just keeps the problem going so if we're aware of it maybe we can start to kind of stifle a little bit of it.

But if we don't do anything nothing's gonna change."

At thursday's forum -- steve lockyear talked about the tragedy heroin can lead to --- and says 100 percent of people who die from a heroin overdose are quote accidental addicts and likely started using with legal prescriptions for opiods.

The audience was also told about what warning signs to looking for in a person using drugs --- and what to do when your friend or family member has a problem.

"we won't cure it.

We never will.

We can't tell people what to do but atleast lets just be aware and try to do what we can to help."

At the forum --- recovering addicts spoke up to share their stories --- to show addiction really can happen to anyone.

Melissa freeman spoke about her more than 25 year addiction to meth -- she says she knew she was an addict for about 20 years but it took a lengthy prison sentence in front of her to truly get help.

Now -- almost a year clean she hopes her story shared will help those still using to know there can be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"i want them to know there is help.

You can get help.

Before you're looking at 30 years in prison."

Osbourne funeral director stacia christian knows the forum and the stories shared won't help everyone -- but if it prevents one person from ending up in her hands --- it's worth it.

"everybody be aware if you see something, think about something, if you think somebody needs help reach out.

If they turn you away reach out again just don't give up on them."

Christian says she hopes to hold more forums like this in the future.