RSL ready for home stretch

real salt lake is in the home stretch of the mls regular season.

Only five games left and they are battling for the best possible playoff position.

They have a match this saturday at home when they take on houston.

And as danny green tells us, they are already in playoff mode.

this time last year real salt lake was just fighting to get in the playoffs and their seven-year streak was eventually snapped.

This year in a position to possibly get a top two seed that will secure a firs-round bye.

>> obviously the stress and the pressure is different, but doesn't take the importance away of these points by any means.

But we definitely want to position ourselves to have any of our first playoff games at home.

>> looking good, but sometimes we are still not going to -- so we are just in a bad position this year than last year and are not taking it for granted.

>> reporter: in fourth place, but three points out of second and have three of their final five games at home where they haven't lost all season long.

Only helps their chances of a high playoff seed.

>> you look at it and it looks good, but you still need to take care of the business and we are going against quality teams, quality coaches, quality players.

So we have to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves.

the stretch of final five games starts saturday against houston.

The dynamo are the worst team in the western conference and those teams are dangerous because they have nothing to lose.

>> yeah, exactly.

I think they get better.

Early in the season, there are a little bit of ups and downs and they are working hard as a group.

And will give them, you know, more motivation and stuff so we can't take them lightly.

>> a very hard game, playing is never easy.

So we went to their