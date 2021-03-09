Short-term vacation rentals controversial in Kalispell?

Short-term vacation rentals are causing controversy for businesses and residents around the country and Kalispell is now facing it's own dilemma.

In my hand are about 500 signatures from one neighborhood.

And they want no part of short-term vacation rentals.

Village green communities surrounds a golf-course just northeast of kalispell..

Cookie green lives here and likes the community the way it is... cookie green community member :07-:19 "we're just not in favor of the extra commotion, the extra traffic.

Like i said before, you don't know if it's going to be rented to a bunch of teenagers for the weekend and they're going to be partying all weekend."

She takes pride in her community... caulcking her driveway... planting flowers... and even helping her neighbors shovel snow..

Christopher salas:25-38 "now talking to green and other members of the neighborhood, they tell me what makes this place so great is: they know one another.

They know it's a community.

They also say that if you bring in these short term rentals, all of a sudden that becomes a little uncertain."

Jim bridger community member :38-:43 "it's a quiet neighborhood.

We get along as neighbors and we have a wonderful relationship helping each other.

We don't really want people coming in and having a good time."

They're worried about the recent trend of short term vacation rentals.

Currently there are over 100 listed in the greater kalispell areas.

Supporters like it because it brings in money... and tourism.

But we couldn't find anyone in this neighborhood to tell us that, cookie green "as far as i'm concerned the only reason why the city of kalispell is for it is it brings in revenue to the city.

That's my personal opinion.

I think they could care less about what the community wants."

Doug russell kalispell city manager 1:16 "it's just a matter of, it's happening, it's occuring and what do we want to do with it and how do we want to approach it in the future?"

Because of this city council... city council is looking to change the law that doesn't allow them..

In village green community, they hope they won't have to deal with it in the future.

So what's next?

The city planning department will continue to adjust the ordinance until the next council review.

I'll keep following that and let you know when it's finished.

