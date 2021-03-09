SD National Guard gives 'bosses' a lift

Soldiers' civilian employers learn what their workers do while performing National Guard missions.

Us right after áhow to get away with murder.

In an effort to educate employers, the south dakota national guard is giving them a chance to experience the military first hand.

Today a group participated in one of the many annual "boss lifts"- rapid city>> an event that gives employers the chance to see what their employees do when they are away on duty.

Today, more than 40 people got the chance to tour the guard facilities and take a ride in a black hawk helicopter.

Program director major lona (lawn-uh) christensen says the event gives people a new perspective.

Maj.

Lona christensen program director>> "they gain insight into what it is their service member does when they're gone for that period of military service, the leadership skills that they get, the responsibilities that the service-members have sometimes are pretty great compared to what they're doing in civilian life".

The guard hosts several boss lifts throughout the year.

Mp>>