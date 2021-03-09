Skip to main content
Dot Day Celebration

Credit: KQTV
Students at cathedral school took some time today to thank first responders for all their hard work.

The kindergarten and fifth grade classes presented them with goodie baskets - in recognition of international dot day.

The day is focused on having students make a mark in the world through acts of kindness.

The students chose first responders for all they do throughout the community.

(sot mary ann didde, cathedral school: "i want everybody to understand that one small act of kindness, just one tiny act of kindness really does change everybodies world."

Along with the thank you gifts - other grades cleaned up around the neighborhood, made cards for the nursing homes and collected food and toys for the animal shelter.

