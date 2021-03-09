Dot Day Celebration

Students at cathedral school took some time today to thank first responders for all their hard work.

The kindergarten and fifth grade classes presented them with goodie baskets - in recognition of international dot day.

The day is focused on having students make a mark in the world through acts of kindness.

The students chose first responders for all they do throughout the community.

(sot mary ann didde, cathedral school: "i want everybody to understand that one small act of kindness, just one tiny act of kindness really does change everybodies world."

Along with the thank you gifts - other grades cleaned up around the neighborhood, made cards for the nursing homes and collected food and toys for the animal shelter.