cowboys vosot

The dallas cowboys continue the season on sunday with a road game against the washington redskins... sunday's game 3 is a homecoming for new running back alfred morris... he came to the cowboys this year after four seasons with the redskins... morris opened his cowboys career with 35 yards in the opener, and jason garrett says he's been a great addition to the team... 3 << jason garrett said, "alfred is just a good football player, and he was a good football player in washington when he was there.

He was very productive running the football, and again, we had to go against him a number of times through out his career, and he was always very productive.

We had an opportunity to get him.

I think he's improved in some areas.

We've asked him to do some different things, and he's getting better in those areas.

He's a very good runner, and i think we all saw that in the ballgame.

He has patience.

He has a good feel."

> >>let's hope morris and rookie ezekiel elliott find some big holes to run through this week against the skins... they start at noon on sunday...