Unbeaten Anson and Albany square off on Friday

A preview of Anson and Albany's match-up on Friday night.

Happy thursday to you... as we stare down the barell of another busy night of high school football....a small town game with big time implications is getting a lot of attention..

Friday...a battle of unbeaten class 2-a teams comes to albany as the lions host anson..

It's a game that happens every year...but at least the past two...have produced some high scoring shootouts..

Now..with both teams avoing that first "l" of the season.....the intensity cranks up even more... and coach hagler says for his anson team...it's time now not to get complacent... as both sides expect another classic on friday... "this thing is not given to you.

You kick it off every friday night.

I think we're an underdog -- i don't know, but we always are every at albany.

And rightfully so."

"it's a small town, two teams from the big country, everyone's talking about it.

So we know some of the guys on the other team and we're just excited to go out there and show them what's up."

"it's the last time i'll play albany as a senior.

So knowing that, i'm going to go hard."

Reporter - what are you expecting for friday?

"for us to come out with a win."

"it's 11 kids from albany playing 11 kids from anson.

We're going to go kick it off, and just see who the best 11 are."