PA Live in Prime: SILENT FOCUS PHOTOGRAPHY- September 15, 2 Credit: WBRE Duration: 09 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

PA Live in Prime: SILENT FOCUS PHOTOGRAPHY- September 15, 2 DAVID HIGGINS & MICHELLE BECK FROM SILENT FOCUS PHOTOGRAPHY IN SCRANTON, WILKES-BARRE & STROUDSBURG EXPLAIN HOW THEY OFFER A TEAM BASED APPROACH WITH THEIR GENERAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

DAVID HIGGINS & MICHELLE BECK FROM SILENT FOCUS PHOTOGRAPHY IN SCRANTON, WILKES-BARRE & STROUDSBURG EXPLAIN HOW THEY OFFER A TEAM BASED APPROACH WITH THEIR GENERAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

Advertisement