Design Weekend kicks of in Anchorage Friday morning

Ariane... this is actually half of a tent.

A future tent in fact.

Which is part of a contest that the alaska design forum is bringing to the museum this weekend.

Which is design weekend.

And museum officials and one of this tent's designers all tell us it's really a chance to just celebrate local design... alaska's designers..

Rural and urban.

Amber harper, designer, bds architects: it's really exciting, actually, because they haven't done something like this before.

I really feel like anchorage needs to have - it's good for anchorage to have a design community base here and get everybody involved and get everybody excited about it.

Amber is one of the designers of this tent... but this is just one small piece of design weekend.

People from all over including lots of members of the local community will be here for design weekend.

It's taking place all weekend..

Mostly here at the museum but at some other spots around town too.

And these events are kicking off at 9 this morning.

