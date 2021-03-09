Vaccines - Frontier Nursing University 9-16

C1 3 by preventing outbreaks of contagious diseases, provide immunity to individuals, and will protect the community from outbreaks when the majority of the community is immunized.

Here to tell us more about vaccines and their importance... dr. julie marfell from frontier nursing university.

Thank you for stopping by.

Why is it important to remain up to date on your vaccinations?

Vaccines save lives by preventing outbreaks of contagious diseases.

Vaccines provide immunity to individuals and will protect the community from outbreaks when the majority of the community is immunized.

This prevents the spread of the disease and keeps it contained.

This is referred to as herd immunity or more correctly community immunity.

At what age is it important to make sure that your vaccinations are up to date?

There is a recommended vaccination schedule for all ages.

Why is it important to consider having a flu shot?

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, healthcare provider visits, missed work and school days and prevent flu-related illness like pneumonia.

Where can i find information about vaccines that includes a schedule for all ages?

For more than 75 years, frontier nursing university, with its heart in the mountains of eastern kentucky, has educated nursing and midwifery leaders who have touched the lives of children and families across the nation and around the globe.

Our master's and doctoral programs educate nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners in the primary care of women and families with an emphasis on rural and underserved populations.

By utilizing distance- learning methods, fnu makes graduate-level education accessible to nurses in all areas, and ultimately fosters accessibility to quality healthcare by graduating advanced-practice providers to work in underserved communities.

Learn more: www.frontier.edu when mary breckinridge founded the frontier nursing university in hyden, ky, she understood what it meant to be passionate about the care given to patients and the knowledge imparted upon students.

Today, as a pioneer in graduate nursing and midwifery education, fnu remains at the forefront of innovation and technology, offering distance education to nurses with an interest in nurse-midwifery, family health and women's health specialties.

Fnu provides advanced educational preparation for nurses who seek to become nurse-midwives , family nurse practitioners , or women's health care nurse practitioners by providing a community-based distance graduate program leading to a master of science in nursing , a post-master's certificate or a doctor of nursing practice.

Fnu seeks to meet the needs of prospective nurse-midwives and nurse