Just in time for this weekend's Wine Fest, I've got some random wine knowledge!

Them.

It's five fact friday time with entertainment insider gretchin irons... the kenny kent lexus jazz and wine festival is this saturday here in evansville...so i think we can guess what gretchin will be talking about... if you've never been, plan to stand in line for a few minutes.

And to help you pass the time, i've got the most random wine facts that you can share with your friends!

Gretchin: five things you didn't know about wine.

First fact, oh-no-phobia, or we-no-phobia, or we-no-phobia, guys i googled how to say this word and every website was different.

However you say it, it's the fear of wine!

That's a thing?

Everything's a thing these days.

Well, more for me.

Number two, in 1976 a blind taste test in paris was won by, a california wine, not a parisian one.

The scandal was labeled "the judgement of paris".

The reporter who broke the story?

He was told by one winery owner, "you've spat in our soup".

And was blacklisted by wineries across the country!

Overreaction much?

Oui.

Number three, prince charles uses wine to power his aston martin.

The british royal converted the old car to run on biofuel made from wine as a way to reduce his carbon footprint.

Think that's cool?

Wine can also be used as fabric dye, skin softener, to clean.................... whew!

Need a bottle of this miracle cure-all?

Meet me out back.

By my wagon.

Number four, while in vietnam, order a cobra blood wine.

No.

They will kill the cobra in front of you, drain its blood into a glass of rice wine, and garnish it with the snake's still beating heart.

Hashtag gross.

And also, why?!

Sweet mystery of life at last i found you.

No.

Not like that.

More like... yeah, like that.

And now my favorite, number five.

Royal navy ships entering the port of london must give a barrel of rum or wine to the constable of london before entering the city!

Where's my application for that job?!

Seriously guys, google "seagull wine".

I mean, don't do that.

But totally do it.