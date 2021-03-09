Night of Celebration for Former Drug Addicts

Good morning!

Thanks for starting your day with us.

I'm i'm joe sam today is....friday....september 16.....and those who at one time found it nearly impossible to recover from their addictions, proved themselves wrong after being celebrated for clean.....that's our top story this morning.... the victory addiction recovery center along with other organizations held a special event last night for hundreds of former addicts and their familes..

It's a situation all to common that many people find themselves trapped in....according to a national addiction survey...in 2008, louisiana was one of the top ten states for rates in several drug-use categories.

Which sends people down a road of destruction that's pretty rough to recover from...those numbers have since then decreased.

Now at this celebration....we met a former addict who's stories accumulated a pool of negativity and regret...but today...he's singing a different tune and telling a story and progression let's take a listen <just be missing in action for 48 hours, people didn't know where i was or what i was doing, my family was worried about me>which they had all the reason to be...where johnny patout was and what he was doing was getting high<i really really liked the feeling of early intoxication> what started out as one or two drinks didn't just stop there <very quickly it took 6, 7, and 8 to produce that feeling> at the age of 18, patout was a star baseball player and had a promising future at the pro leauge, but unlike his addiction, that dream came to a hault<as my alcohol usage increased, my performance on the baseball field decreased> feeling even more depresed...patout then turned his attention to a quicker way to get his fix <i tried cocaine and i really liked that feeling>the reaction from his addiction caused his oil field supply business to fail, according to the cdc, cocaine impairs you to see the unfavorable consequences of your actions, which is excatly what happened to patout...in februaray of 1982..patout decided to make a change seeking help in a mississppi recovery center<i went, and it was the best decision of my life>and after almost 35 life>best decision of my life>and after almost 35 years later of being clean, patout goes out speaking to many others helping them find a way out and in his words, making them their own skin.

Patout now serves as the ceo of new beginnings adolescent recovery center...talk about a full circle....so he rejoiced in his accomplishments during the night of celebration along with hundreds of others who have been given a new beginning the victory center, new beginnings, and burning says for those who need help...their doors are always open if you would like more information head over to