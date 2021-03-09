Liverpool Students Earn All-State Honors: 9-16-16

NewsChannel 9's Cool Schools also looks at where these students will perform for all of Central New York.

Meet a group of great musicians from Liverpool who've received New York State honors.

In today's cool schools we head to liverpool central school district -- where five high school students earned all-state honors from the new york state school music association.

Under the direction of fine arts director david perry -- seniors cameron burch, nicholas deapo, julie coggiola, matthew nardone and zachary coldren received the top honors.

The students will represent liverpool and central new york during the state's winter conference in rochester from december 1 to 4.

