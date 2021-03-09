MarketWatch: Friday, September 16

The latest version of the iPhone sells out before it's even released plus, drones are delivering Chipotle to hungry college kids.

Chad: the latest version of the i-phone sells out before it's even released...plus, drones are delivering chipotle to hungry college kids... here's don champion with your friday money watch.

Don champion/reporting: the consumer product safety commission is recalling one million samsung galaxy note 7 phones.

Owners can either get a refund or replace their existing phone.

The owners are also warned to turn their phones off immediately.

The move comes after batteries in dozens of the phones caught fire - some exploded..

The new phone was just released last month.

U-s stocks rallied thursday... the dow gained 177 points.

The nasdaq is up 75.

Some apple fans who didn't pre-order the new i-phone may face disappointment today.

On the day of the phone's official release -- apple says it has sold out of it's initial supply of its larger i-phone 7 model.

Also, only limited quantities of the i-phone 7 in all colors except jet black are available.

Look out for flying burritos near the virginia tech campus.

As part of a test program-- chipotle will deliver burritos to students and staff on campus by drone!

The company is partnering with a unit of google on the project.

We're told burritos will be put together in a food truck and then loaded on the drones.

That's your moneywatch... for more log onto cbs moneywatch dot com.