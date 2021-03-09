Movies, Music & Weekend Events 09-16-16

12 this morning.

To some, he's a whilstleblower.

To others, a traitor.

The new film "snowden" recounts the actions of edward snowden, the man behind one of the biggest security breaches in u-s history.

Chris martinez has a preview.

The story of edward snowden a computer contractor who leaked classified information from the national security agency to the media..

Is now a movie.

Director oliver stone says he was reluctant at first to take on the film.

Oliver stone/ director, "snowden": "this is a living character... he's also a wanted, indicted criminal by the standards of the us government.

The movie, "snowden" follows him as he goes from a young army recruit to a computer expert, working for the c-i-a and n-s-a.

When he discovers u-s programs of mass surveillance - he grapples with whether he should reveal them to the public.

) joseph gordon-levitt plays snowden.

Joseph gordon-levitt/ "edward snowden": "i ultimately think that it's a patriotic thing to do, to question 'is this thing that the government is doing here, is that really consistent with our principles as a country?'."

Before making the film - both gordon-levitt and stone met with the real edward snowden in russia, where he now lives in asylum.

Joseph gordon-levitt/ "edward snowden": a lot of people have very strong opinions about him... i would hope that seeing the movie inspires people to form their own opinion."

Edward snowden himself makes an appearance in the film about his life.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles it's been more than a decade since we last caught up with bridget jones.

This time she's having a baby.

The only problem?

She doesn't know which recent suitor is the father.

Rylee carlson explains.

Now in her 40's, the awkward and perpetually single bridget jones- - seems to have it all together even her diary has had a digital upgrade renee zellweger/bridget jones: i was thrilled, so thrilled from the moment i had the script i just remembered how much i loved this character.

Renee zellweger's character quickly finds herself in yet another love triangle ... but this one has an unexpected twist.

I cant go back and keep making same mistakes i'm pregnant?

When i can make new ones nats up....oh....mr darcy.... bridget is torn between her infamous ex - mark darcy.

Colin firth: we keep running into each other and somehow something is still alive.

... and jack qwant a charming handsome mogul played by patrick dempsey.

Patrick dempsey: i am very grateful to be in the mix too - i had a great time with everyone.

So youre not actually sure which one of us is the father?"

Nats up - firth: i brought you a nice tea ... dempsey: i brought you a super juice - can i get that bag for you?

Firth: can i get your uh...phone??

Renee zellweger/bridget jones: some of the scenes that we filmed were just so ridiculous - the logistics of the scenes and just trying to figure out how we were going to survive them..

'good god bridget you're immense!

This is a two man job.'

Will bridget jones finally find happily ever after?

Not without a few more bumps along the way "you're the most beautiful thing i've ever seen!

" rylee carlson for cbs news, london.

Not heading out to catch either of those films?

Here are some other local entertainment options this weekend.

The black jacket symphony returns to the tivoli theatre to perform the eagles' iconic album hotel california.

That album spent eight weeks at number-one on the billboard charts.

Tonight's show is sold out -- but a few seats remain for saturday's 8pm gig.

Four-time grammy winner and eleven-time chart topper rosanne cash brings her guitar to the u-t-c fine arts center tonight.

All seats for the 7:30pm show are $40.

And -- mini-parks will be popping up later this morning in parking spots across downtown chattanooga.

Parking day runs from 11am to 3pm along market street & east mlk blvd.

Shakespeare, a photo booth, a part waterpark, part arcade and chocolate highlight some of the more than 40 options.