Trump is no longer a birther

((allison)) news 8 is your local election headquarters -- donald trump's campaign is trying to shut down speculation the republican nominee still believes president obama was not born in the u-s.

Trump's campaign released a statement late last night signaling he's no longer a birther - a belief he's held for years.

Earlier in the day- hillary clinton criticized trump for once again refusing to say the president was born here during an interview with the washington post.

It was the democratic nominee's first day back on the campaign trail after a three-day break to recover from pneumonia.

((mark)) a cbs news new york times poll shows both candidates struggling with historically high unfavorable ratings.

???67 percent of those polled say trump would be a risky choice for the country.

???51 percent say the same of clinton.

Trustworthiness is another major issue- ???with 62 percent saying trump can't be trusted- ???and 57