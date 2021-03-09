Montgomery Co. residents hire law firm

In montgomery county living near the site contaminated by arsenic have hired a louisville law firm.

The herald leader says the cooper and friedman law firm is representing those who live on long lane in mount sterling.

Last week contractors began removing and replacing soil on the site that was a wood processing plant decades ago.

Arsenic was used in the preservation process.

Higher-than-normal concentrations of arsenic were detected in tests on the land.

Samples of toenail clippings were taken from residents last week to determine their exposure levels.

U-k basketball had its picture