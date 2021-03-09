Severe flooding prompts evacuation orders in Hawaii, US

Severe flooding in Haiku has prompted evacuation orders as the overflowing waters damaged several houses.

Footage filmed by @mauitomcat on March 8 shows several locals reacting to floodwater that has submerged sections of road on either side of them.

According to reports, six houses were damaged after water overflowed from the Kaupakalua Dam.