10 Million Dollar Renovations

All six schools in the parish will be getting a make over, but the most talked about is the new field house for the franklin parish high school football team.

(kayla) students roam the hallways of franklin parish high school -- renovated in recent years with improvements to the inside.

But now the superintenent dr. lannie johnson says the plan now is to focus on the school's exterior.

(dr. lannie johnson, superintendent franklin parish schools) "i think a school is a central part of any community and we want them to look as good as they can.

I think it aids you and as you educate children to have good facilities ouside and the inside."

In april, voters passed a renewal tax -- which the state bond commission approved -- now johnson says the school board able to borrow 15 million dollars tfor a much needed facelift.

(dr. lannie johnson, superintendent franklin parish schools) "we are going to air condition every gym in the parish.

Our gyms are very old but we think we can insulate them and air conditioner them and goodness we need it in louisiana."

The school board has a list of projects that include new roofing, new pavement for school parking lots, and one that everyone seems to be looking forward to ... a new football training facility.

(dr. lannie johnson, superintendent franklin parish schools) "we are going to have a new field house for our football team, they;ve never had a field house.

All the schools that they play have nice field houses."

Head coach -- barry sebren says, right now his athletes are using a small/ make shift field house.

(barry sebren, athletic dirctor franklin parish football coach) "it's a converted building that wasn't a field house and we made it one.

So you know, we've done the best with what we've had."

(kayla) coach sebren says that the new facility will have multiple washers and dryers right now this facility doesn't even have one.

The athletes literally have to roll their laundry away.

(barry sebren, athletic dirctor franklin parish football coach) "i've always thought their worth, they look around and everyone else has got this but we don't so i think it's going to say a lot to our players about their value as players and young people."

(dr. lannie johnson, superintendent franklin parish schools) "we have enough money to make our schools really look good, and it'll be a great addition to franklin parish."

(kayla) johnson says he hopes construction for the field house begins this spring and should be completed in time for 2017's football season.

