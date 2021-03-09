Highland vs Century

3--1..

Julia cox is standing by in our pocatello newsoom with a cross- -town rivalry game... julia... the highland rams are hurting badly... yeah, jeff... the highland rams have lost three straight games for the first time since 1969..

But this week they faced century... in the past two seasons, the rams have defeated the diamondbacks by an average of 44 points.... century and highland met in the dome tonight... diamondbacks have lost two straight themselves....th ird quarter, it's 16-0 highland... here it's 4th and 8, rams going for it and payton mccarthy connects with sam liday for the first down.

And a few plays later, mccarthy, takes the snap, rolls to his right and then he finds rj palmer in the endzone for a highland touchdown.

Extra kick makes it 23-0.

D'backs would do a quick 3 and out after that and then on the ensuing punt return for the rams, palmer, loses the football but then he's able to pick it up again and break a few tackles for the big gain.

Highland wouldn't be able to muster up any points with that good field position though.

Later in the game, the d'back try to go deep on back to back plays, but it's the rams with the nice defense play to break up the pass.

Highland goes on to win it 30 to 7, rams get their first win of the season.

Jeff... highland plays pocatello next week in the black and blue bowl... and century goes back to conference play as they host preston...