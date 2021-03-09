Suspect Identified in Fatal Owensboro Police Shooting

Good evening.

Kentucky state police is investigating the fatal shooting happening overnight friday... and two officers are on paid administrative leave.

44news reporter william wolkoff has more in tonight's top story.

Heather... the coroner confirms the man killed is 29-year-old lucas anderson of owensboro.

He died of multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators say owensboro police were responding to a domestic violence call in the 600 block of delray street.

There they found anderson and a female.

Officers say anderson grabbed the woman by the hair and put a knife to her throat.

Officers told anderson to let the woman go and put down the knife... before the suspect threw her to the side and charged them.

According to the two officers... they felt their lives were in danger and shot anderson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey king says, "they did witness him grab her by the hair, and struggle with her, and a knife while he had in his strong hand.

At that moment, they started to confront him and try to de-escalate the situation, which they were successful in getting him to release her.

But it is unfortunate without hesitation, he charged at my officers and they to transition to saving their own lives.

They did what they had to do.

" the female victim was taken to owensboro health for multiple knife cuts on her head and neck.

Investigators say she also injured her knee from being thrown to the ground.

She is in stable condition.

Trooper king also says a 15 year old girl was inside the home.

She was not hurt during this incident and is staying at the hospital with her mother.

Owensboro police officers mike mathews and gary mattingly were not hurt.

They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Authorities say that is normal protocol.

William wolkoff, 44news.