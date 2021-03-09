Clarion vs. Shippensburg

Action at shippensburg -- red raiders hosting clarion...> the opening kickoff and went right down the field -- connor simmons connects with kyle evans on the 16-yard score -- 7-0 clarion...> so the ship offense goes to work -- cole chiappialle takes the handoff -- works the stiff arm and the high step for a big gain -- but the raiders come up empty on this drive after a missed field goal...> still 7-0 -- when the defense provides a spark -- the captain allen holman is all over the tipped pass -- he's got the interception and no one's going to catch him -- 32 yard interception return for a score and we're tied at 7...> in the 2nd quarter -- clarion leads 10-7 -- ryan za-pah-ticky throws a perfect spiral down the far sideline -- chiapalle somehow makes the catch -- he's down at the one...> after a 5-yard penalty moves ship back -- chiappialle caps off the drive with a tough touchdown run -- 147 yards and 2 tds on the day for the running back -- raiders bounce back from last week's loss in a big way -- defeating the eagles 41-17...>