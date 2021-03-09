At nine starts now.

(jordan:) for the past four years, coffee memorial blood center has been raising money through its over the edge event.

But to raise the money, volunteers make their way down the side of the eagle center on 8th and tyler, step by step.

(zach martin:) acrophobia, also known as having a fear of heights.

Suzanne talley / coffee memorial director of public relations "there's someone there telling you how it's done and you get kind of a comfort level with the ropes and your apparatus that you need to shift back and forth.

So, you'll do your three story practice repel, if you feel comfortable with that then they are going to take you up top and it is ten stories, what i understand about 150 feet."

Joe mccormick / vp of coffee memorial division of oklahoma blood institute "well we though it was a little more exciting than a golf tournament, or at least it was to me.

We thought this would bring some excitement to amarillo.

We're hoping to really grow this event as we go forward."

However, it's crazy what some will do for a good cause.

Zach martin / reporting "you haven't done thi before have you?"

Dirk swope / repeler "no, this is a first."

Zac martin / reporting "so, scared?"

Di swope / repeler "nervous, not scared.

Nervous."

For adrenaline junkies like swope, it's a different kind of rush.

Dirk swope / repeler " i like going fast on certai things, but i've never messed with heights too much."

Suzanne talley / coffee memorial director of public relations "it is tall, and it's even taller when you're standing up there.

I've done it a couple of years."

Seeing people conquer their fears is what the volunteers say is their favorite part.

Suzanne talley / coffee memorial director of public relations "when you have a lady that's going over and you look out and all of her grandkids are here saying we're proud of you granny, that's pretty amazing."

Joe mccormick / vp of coffee memorial division of oklahoma blood institute "many people ar just absolutely ecstatic because they were able to do something they were scared to death of.

They were very proud of themselves for being able to do that."

(zach:) as of now, they have not reached their goal of raising 10- thousand dollars for coffee memorial.

However, donations being raisied by those who repeled are continuing for the next few days.

Talley says they plan on eventually moving up to a taller building than the eagle center, but for now the center is perfectly happy with the current height.