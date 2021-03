Indian Navy to commission scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj on 10 March

The Indian Navy is all set to commission the scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj on 10th of March, 2021.

This is the third Scorpene-class submarine which the Navy has received.

INS Kalavari was the first such submarine which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in October 2017.

INS Khanderi was the second in line and was commissioned in September 2019.

Karanj sailed for over 100 days as part of trials before being commissioned.

