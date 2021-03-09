Marriott Syracuse Downtown doing good business in 1st month

It's been a month since the hotel syracuse became the marriott syracuse downtown and business there is off to a fast start.

Christie: newschannel nine's jeff kulikowsky says if you're looking to hold a wedding there next year -- you're running out of time to book.

Jeff: the renovation and historical elegance of the former hotel syracuse...are still drawing ooh's and ah's....and will for a long time....but now that the grand hotel has turned the page....the marriott syracuse downtown is absolutely open for business...just in the first month...almost all of the larger venue spaces.....like the grand ballroom....were filled....usually with weddings....much of 2017 actually is already booked up by couples.

Paul mcneil, gm, marriott syracuse downtown, " never been associated with a hotel that's had that big of a draw and i think people are looking to make memories and this is truly a place for that."

Jeff: thanks to high end extra features like a bridal suite.....to give the bride and groom the space and amenities they need on their big day....just one reason the marriott has nearly 150 weddings on the books going forward....meaning some couples have been getting creative to ensure they can celebrate their marriage here.

Paul mcneil, " there are interests in thursday weddings, sunday weddings, we actually have a wedding on a tuesday, which you don't see a whole lot in a traditional hotel and this isn't a traditional hotel as you can see."

Jeff kulikowsky, " another core piece of the business of course are the rooms, which at this point are already at an 80% occupancy of what's available."

Paul mcneil, " there's been a lot of activity at su from move in week to alumni weekend to football games as well as the social business we do have here and some of the groups we do have in-house."

Jeff: essentially junior suites...outfitted completely with stickley furniture, it's like a contemporary hotel....all wrapped up in a historic one....with ample room for new memories to be made.

Jeff kulikowsky newschannel nine.

Christie: mcneil says the hotel's three- meal a day restaurant, eleven waters is exceeding projections, and there's still more to come like an irish pub, steak house and presidential suite -- all set to come on line in the coming