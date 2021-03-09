Gov. Markell addresses high school seniors on higher educati

Have a new governor.

Which means governor jack markell has just about 4 months left in office.

But before he moves on -- he's taking his time to travel throughout delaware -- visiting high schools -- to follow through on what has been a key focus during his time in office.

Education.

47 abc's dani bozzini reports.

"this does matter... it's a special day when the governor of your state comes to visit your high school.

But for jack markell -- speaking to seniors -- at indian river highschool -- connecting with these young people -- seemed critical at this time.

"one of the most important messages that i wanted to deliver today -- is the message that i'm delivering across the state -- is how much it matters that you stay focused until the very end."

An appropriate message from a governor who is now rounding out his final term in office.

Markell says -- since his first year as governor -- he worked alongside the state's department of education -- to improve the higher education rate among students in the state.

As an example -- we're told indian river improved their a-p scores dramatically.

More than seventy-five percent of a-p test takers - received a qualifying score.

Plus -- the a-p score averages in every category were well over the national averages.

07;31;23;04 we are really excited about the progress that the educators have made over these last eight years whether its the advances in early childhood education or whether its the college access or the opportunities for high school students to learn skills that will be valuable in careers 07;31;39;20 under his administration -- schools in delaware now provide s-a-ts - free of charge.

And there's the college access program.

Its an opportunity that were working with school counselors and students to help them with their college applications and to help them with their next steps whether its college or career or the trades or the military but helping them knowing there is life after high school sami mumford - is currently a senior at indian river.

And she tells 47 abc -- she's taking advantage of dual enrollment - another resource made available in the past few years.

It allows students to take college level course work -- while still in high school sami is taking two duel enrollment classes.

So when i go to college i'll have a credit for sociology and a credit of anatomy already with me and i'm also taking a u-d english and that will be another credit that ill have sami won't just be ahead academically -- but also financially.

Duel enrollment saves money.

And as the governor makes his way around the state -- he's reminding this latest round of seniors to take advantage of all of these incentives while they can.

Student clapping dani bozzini, 47 abc but -- not all delaware high schools have had as much success as indian river -- so the relentless effort to better education for delaware students continues to be a priority -- every year -- maryland department of transportation