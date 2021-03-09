Despite drought, there's still a decent crop of pumpkins

The crop was in jeopardy for some growers up until a few weeks ago.

Rod: if you have plans to go pumpkin picking -- don't wait!

The good ones may be gone!

Christie: this summer's drought shrunk the size of one cicero farmers patch.

Newschannel nine's tenesha murphy tells us why your jack-o- lanterns might not be so bright this year.

Nat full it was definitely a hit or miss issue this year.

It just depends on where you grew it and when you planted it.

Tenesha: chet dudzinski knows a thing or two about pumpkins....he's been growing them for over 30 years.

I'll take a wet year any year over a dry year.

Tenesha: the severe drought putting his crop in jeopardy up until just a few weeks ago.

Chet dudzinski/the pumkin patch: i never expected the pumpkins to grow as well as they did.

I walked around back in august and i actually got a little nervous because i didn't really see any pumpkins and then we did get a little bit of rain and then it did get warm and then all the sudden i had some pumpkins.

Not as many as we had last year but we've got a great selection of pumpkins this year.

Tenesha: dudzinski says his patch weathered the abnormally dry conditions because he got the seeds in the ground at the right time.

Chet dudzinski/the pumkin patch: if you happen to put these in and they were in a little bit lower spot where you could accumulate any type of moisture when it did rain you hit a home run.

Tenesha murphy/@murphyte nesha: dudzinski says it was really a stroke of luck that his pumpkin patch turned out well this season but he does say that most of the pumpkins are a third smaller than they normally would be.

Chet dudzinski/the pumpkin patch: normally they could have been a little bit bigger but with little or no rain that definitely has an effect on the size of the pumpkins.

Tenesha: it looks like linus will have to wait until next year for his great pumpkin.

In cicero...tenesha murphy...newscha nnel nine.

Christie: the cicero "pumkin" patch is open on wednesdays, thursdays and fridays from three to six, and saturday and sunday from 11 to