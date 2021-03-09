Salisbury man arrested for stabbing another in the back

He allegedly stabbed a man in the back in somerset county.

According to court documents obtained by 47 abc -- greg ardis - arranged to have a sexual encounter with another man through an online ad.

The two apparently met and went to an abandoned building in princess anne before the other man reportedly tried to back out of the encounter - that's when court documents say a chase ensued -- ardis apparently drove after the victim - allegedly trying to hit him with his car multiple times.

Eventually the chase led to a ditch -- in which ardis caught up to the victim and allegedly stabbed him in the back.

Documents say ardis tried to stab the victim a few more times -- but the victim was able to fight him off.

The victim apparently told police they could hear voices coming from nearby - so ardis left him there.

Reports say the victim was eventually brought to p-r-m-c where he was treated and released.

According to court documents - ardis first reported the crime as the victim trying to rob him -- ardis was eventually charged with first and second degree assault - and reckless endangerment.

He was released on 100-thousand dollars bond.

