American Legion No NFL

Athletes everywhere are choosing to kneel during the national anthem in protest.

It started in the n-f-l last month when a player from the san francisco 49ers knelt.

((nick)) the ripple effect now has local american legion taking a stand by not broadcasting games of teams who allow it.

Eyewitness news reporter cody butler is outside post 40 in danville with more.

Cody?

((cody))that's right - nine teams have chosen to allow players to kneel during our national anthem.

And that means for those who come to the bar here at this american legion - there is a good chance you won't catch any games.

Take nat"one of our core values is we 'foster and perpetuate a one-hundred percent americanism.'that's from the 'preamble to the constitution of the american legion.'brian sosnoskie, a united states army veteran, believes that kneeling during the national anthem does not show americanism.take sotbrian sosnoskie, post 40 commander "that flag is a symbol of our country and it deserves the up most respect whether you like everything about it or you like nothing about it."so members here took action - following post 50 in texas who chose to stop broadcasting n-f-l games - at their legion - of teams that allow players to protest.

Members of 'frank w.

Sidler american legion post 40' here in danville choose - to stand with them.take sot"i brought it up to the membership and we voted on it and carried suit."

Some members do not agree with the decision because they come to the legion to watch thursday, saturday, and sunday night football.

Take sotgrant fritz, post 40 member"the majority of them are backing the post with their decision even though they disagree with it."

As a vietnam veteran grant fritz is glad to his post taking action.

He wishes other organizations would as well- but he says the almighty dollar that has stopped them.

Take sotgrant fritz, post 40 member"standing behind the american flag, our national anthem is more important, to me, then any amount of money."

((cody))and the post here says if one of the teams that allows protesting makes it to the superbowl - post 40 will cancel their annual superbowl party.

In danville cody butler, eyewitness news.

