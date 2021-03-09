Dads Take Your Child To School Day

Today is national dads take your child to school day.

And the rochester city school district celebrated the occasion.

Montessori academy asked dads to take their kid to school today.

Dads spent some time this morning working with their kids in the classroom.

This is a day to show parents and kids the importance of positive male role models.

((sot))"it's a good feeling that i riased two young men with their mother, being part of this evolution and raising two kids and 2 producitve citizens in this community."

Kids were also greeted by dads and other