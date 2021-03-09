Mount Carmel Residents React To Closing Announcement Of Elem

Year.

A mount carmel elementary school will close its doors at the end of this school year.

School officials blame low enrollment for no longer keeping south elementary school open.

44news reporter william wolkoff spoke with residents in mount carmel today - about what comes next.

Representatives with the school district say closing south elementary school can save them 3-hundred thousand dollars.... enough to keep all teachers employed for the near future.

However, the school district says it couldn't ignore decline in enrollment -- as well as the condition of the building.

Kinney says: "teachers are nice, and i hate to see it shut down because it's part of this community."

For as long as most residents in mount carmel can remember, south elementary has stood on west 3rd street.

But starting next school year, for the first time in 62 years south elementary will be empty.

Bob and jacquline mcgrgor have children and grandchildren who attended the elementary school.

Mcgregor says: "i think it's about time they did something with it, because that school is real old, and it needs a lot of repairs on it."

Representatives say keeping south elementary school open would be expensive.

200-thousand dollars in renovations would be needed inside the building - for the school to meet the american disabilities act standards.

They also say old windows would need to be replaced, and the school is not an ideal facility for community events in mount carmel.

Some residents are worried that closing south elementary will overcrowd north elementary, and the middle school.

Kinney says: "the more room they got, the better chance they got of learning."

School officials say, they are looking into how they will relocate students and staff.

But, it's tough for some residents to say goodbye.

Jacqueline says: "it's just not easy anymore.

Things change."

We've reached out to the wabash superintendent, and the south elementary principal about this announcement and future plans for the school district... but we have not heard back.