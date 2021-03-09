'Clip for the Cure' raises money for breast cancer research

Ten percent of every haircut done by Smart Style Salon in Chubbuck, will go to breast cancer research.

Dollars.

1 out of every 8.

That's the chance a woman could be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

That's according to the american cancer society.

To try and reduce those odds, local hair salons are holding a "clip for the cure" event raise money for breast cancer research.

Local news 8's misty inglet spoke to a salon in chubbuck about their participation in the fundraiser.

"clipping for the cure..."

An annual fundraiser held by the regis foundation.

For one day, 10 percent of every haircut done by smart style salon in chubbuck, will go to breast cancer re the salon says breast cancer is a great cause because it can affect everyone sot stephanie rieger / stylist, smart style salon "i know my grandma had breas cancer when i was younger.

Luckily she made it trhough it but it's just something that connects to us emotionally and we want to be able to find something - a cure for that."

"clip for the cure" day wil be on october 15th.

But that's not the only donations that will be made to breast cancer research.

Sot stephanie "you can com in anytime and make a donation.

Big businesses will come in and donate too and they can use that as a tax write off."

All through september and october, smart style customers can donate to the cause.

One dollar or ten..it doesn't matter.

The salon says it all makes a difference.

And the stylists say it's great for them to be part of a good cause.

Stephanie "i think it' fantastic.

Any way we can get the word out and i just love making people feel good about themselves as it is" i chubbuck, i'm misty inglet.

The fundraiser is nationwide, with 7 thousand salons participating.

Since it started the fundraiser in 1994, regis corporation has raised more than 11 million dollars for breast cancer research.

More information on "clip th cure" is available on ou