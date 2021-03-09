Financial Tip with Glen Wood

The long term trend of the market has been historically positive, there have been periods of significant downturns, such as what occurred in 2008.

It's not uncommon these days to see swings in the dow jones industrial average of more than 100 points.

Should we be concerned about this volatility?

Let's ask our weekly guest, glen wood, president of the glen wood financial group.

Glen, are these movements unusual?

Not unusual at all, kara.

That's what we need our viewers to realize.

So market volatility is to be "expected"?

Absolutely.

And if you are an investor who gets very concerned about it, you need to speak with your financial advisor and review your portfolio's market exposure.

But you again have some numbers that bring light on how often historically the market has had downturns.

Yes, and how significant those historic downturns have been.

Today's source for the dow jones industrial average daily closings is from our friends at ned davis research.

Their calculations of the dow, which is an unmanaged index of 30 stocks that cannot be invested in directly, are from 1900-2014.

So your math considers the last 114 years.

Where do we begin?

We're going to talk about 3 levels of volatility: dips, corrections and bear markets.

Let's start with dips.

A dip in the market is a downturn of 5% or more and it has occurred on average 3.4 times per year.

In other words not uncommon at all.

5% or more doesn't seem like much.

It isn't, and if you convert that 5% to a point drop, it's 900 points on an 18,000 dow which means it would drop to 17,100.

The points sound worse than the reality!

Exactly.

Let's talk market corrections.

They occur when the market, would drop 10% or more and that has occurred an average of 1.1 times per year.

So if we continue with our example of an 18,000 dow, that would be a decline of 1,800 points to 16,200.

But again, if it happens about once per year, it's no big deal and we haven't had the dow that low in quite a while.

Right -- corrections in the market are a normal part of the market's cycle.

There doesn't need to be a catalyst like 9/11 for them to occur.

Corrections allow for the market to take a breather so to speak and reset values.

Ok, so even a 10% correction which is a drop of approximately 1800 points from a dow of 18,000 is not unlikely or unusual.

Yes.

Now let's talk about bear markets.

By the way, we haven't had one since 2008.

And they historically have occurred every 3 years and are a downturn of 20% or more.

So on an 18,000 dow, which would be a drop of 3,600 points for even more.

That's the math.

And bear markets are also a normal part of the market cycle.

So if dips and corrections and bear markets are all normal to the market's cycle, when should investors be concerned?

When they no longer have confidence in the market's ability to recover relative to their need to use the holdings invested in it!

That's again where your financial advisor comes in and adjusts your portfolio for either increases or decreases in your market participation.

It's all about the investor's needs, capacity for making up the impacts of the effects of a downturn and the confidence in their portfolio's ability to do so.

Couldn't have said it better myself.

This first wednesday tip was very enlightening.

Can't wait for next week.

Thanks glen.

