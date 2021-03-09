How is Michelle Doing in the Carpool Wars?

Is coming up today on good things utah, chocolate doesn't just taste good but it can be goods for your health too.

The chocolate experts are here to explain for you.

And the utah dieper bank is looking for people to organize dieper drive to help mothers in need.

Learn how you can donate diapers or dollars to utah babies.

Plus it's tailgating season.

Bring these chicken sliders to your next party.

We've got the recipe.

And it all starts right now on good things utah.

Good morning, everybody, thank you for tuning in to good things utah.

Michelle just walked in because there's been a lot going on this morning.

>> in the carpool war.

>> first of all i didn't think it would get this serious.

>> how serious did it get.

>> it got serious really fast.

>> i saw a picture of you with a limo stretched hummer yesterday.

>> well, here is what happened.

I know we talked about yesterday where becky was trying to steal my material.

Word on the streets of drape thary becky was up to something.

So i tried to pull a fast one on her.

So i picked up the kids in a hummer limo yesterday and it was epic.

And i really thought oh.

>> did that pull up in front of the school.

@>> yes.

>> and did they freak out?

What did they do?

>> by the way, bip limousine service i called them and they were so on it.

It all happened so fast.

They are amazing.

And it was like, i went 30 minutes early to school.

Pulled up right in front, i don't know if we have the video to show.

>> when you decide to plan something, make it happen, you go.

>> in is pulling up in the school.

>> front and center.

>> on behalf of moms everywhere, can i ask you to stop?

My kids are watching your snapchat and yesterday i am in my room and i hear from the other room, i want to be michelle's daughter.

Of course, of course, i want to be in her carpool, stop it.

>> thank goodness my kids don't snapchat or follow any of this.

They have no idea this was happening somewhere in the world.

They don't have a clue.

So what is this.

>> you brought us waffle love.

>> so becky was like oh, it's on.

So i knew she was up to something but i didn't know she would go this big.

I woke up this morning and waffle love is parked in front of my house.

>> now reagan, if you don't know what waffle love is, this is the.

>> i'm finding out.

>> dessert/breakfast truck that every kid lines up for.

It is a huge deal and to get it actually in your neighborhood in front of your house, i don't know what becky had to do.

>> i don't know either.

All i know is that was well played.

That was well played.

>> becky is a for middable opponent.

>> i had a-- yesterday that this was going to happen.

>> i still couldn't get up in time to be part of it.

>> oh my.

>> i really love nutela.

I don't love big breakfast because they make me want to take a nap.

>> should we thank becky for these waffles, then.

>> yes, thank you, becky.

>> thank you becky.

>> is that white chocolate on top.

>> yes.

>> i thought it was frosting.

>> i did too.

It's like a white chocolate frosting on top of the strawberries.

>> she know it's brielle's number one favorite place to eat.

>> i don't care what st, it is really good.

>> is she smooth.

>> okay, fine.

>> wow.

>> she did some serious.

I have a whole week now to plan something am you better watch out.

>> that's cream cheese frosting.

>> is it cream cheese that goes on like a cinnabon.

>> exactly what it is.

>> i don't know.

>> that's outstanding.

>> i got chocolate bananas goodness over here.

>> oh, you got one.

>> can we just call it good now?

>> i don't know.

I don't know.

>> how to do you up the ante.

>> i do know if i can do that.

If you would like to see it play out, go to my snapchat.

>> if you would like to see my kids with their suit kaiseses at your front door, you can keep going.

Because they are going to be moving.

I'm driving by and kicking my kids out of the car.

We're late.

>> and you're love t waffles and limos.

>> starbucks.

>> and i'm at the maverick with my ghetto coffee.

>> i have an idea for the carpool wars.

>> go ahead.

>> i don't want to stay it away.

>> because becky will steal it becky, we're on to you.

>> jay, it is this bite you need with the cinnamon.

>> jay, here, take this.

There you go.

>> becky is a worthy opponent.

>> she is going down.

>> so that is waffle love's website, reagan, if you need to do some research.

>> i really do.

>> i like that for dinner too.-.

>> midnight snack.

>> and after breakfast and-- when i'm bored.