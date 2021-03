Minister says Anne Sacoolas should face justice in UK

Robert Buckland has dismissed an offer by the lawyer of Anne Sacoolas to undertake community service in the US for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.

The justice secretary said Mrs Sacoolas should return to the UK and be tried in court for the death of Mr Dunn, who was killed in a crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Report by Blairm.

