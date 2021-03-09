North Las Vegas doctor arrested for lewdness

A doctor in North Las Vegas has been arrested for lewdness.

>>> a local doctor has been arrested and charged with alleged inappropriate touching of a patient... and detectives are working to determine if there could be more victims. this is doctor jorge burgos... he was arrested at his north las vegas office today.

Mauricio marin joins us live with complete details.

Mauricio?

((mauricio marin)) >> denise, doctor burgos faces lewdness charges... after this patient came forward to police claiming the inappropriate activity on multiple occasions.

>> detectives took the 50-year-old internist into custody today at his office in the 18-hundred block of east lake mead boulevard... near civic center drive.

That's in the vicinity of north vista hospital.

Online records from website "health dot u-s news dot com" indicate that burgos is affiliated with north vista... and state that he has been in practice for more than 20 years.

An after-hours call to north vista to confirm if he has a relationship with with the hospital had not been returned as of wednesday night.

Another website, "health grades dot com" indicated that burgos was affiliated with mountainview hospital.

Mountainview told us that he is not on their staff.

Based on 24 surveys on that website... burgos was graded at three-and-a-half stars out of five... earning four stars for "trustworthi ness".

((mauricio marin)) >> burgos was taken to the north las vegas jail where bail was set at six-thousand dollars on three charges of open and gross lewdness.

A pre-booking sheet, which would detail the allegations against burgos, was not yet available tonight as jail staff work on redacting sensitive information.

Reporting live, mauricio marin... 8 news now.

((denise valdez)) >> mauricio, you mentioned that detectives believe there could be more victims. how are they tracking them down?

((mauricio marin)) >> denise, they're urging with anyone with information regarding this case to call the north las vegas police department at the number on your screen... or to remain anonymous they can call crime stoppers.

