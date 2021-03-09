MSSU to face #1 NW Missouri State

The challenge is certainly a great one for missouri southern this weekend as the lions host the defending d-ii national champs and number one ranked nw missouri state.

6 pm kickoff in joplin.

Southern is 0-3 and has not beaten northwest since 1994.

The lions are coming off a 49-21 loss at emporia state.

Southern will have to deal with a bearcat defense that's one of the most dominant in all of divison two.

A very tough challenge.

Head coach denver johnson says the bearcats are an elite team but he says there no reason for his team to be intimidated.

((denver johnson, mssu head coach"look, they're a good football team but let's not make them out to be more than they are.

You know it's not superman at quarterback, batman at tailback, and the green hornet at free safety.

I mean let's not make them out to be super heroes.

Let's certainly acknowledge what they are, they are certainly a very fine football team but let's don't make them out to be invinceable.

You know i think our kids measuring themselves against the best, and you know, wilder things have happened."

Josh hadley, mssu senior rb"they're number one for a reason, they're a great team, they don't make mistakes, uh.

They're very disciplined, um.

And i just see an opportunity for us to get better this week."

