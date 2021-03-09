Donald Trump Jr. Visit Prompts Democrats To Take Action

Biggest political race in the nation, is coming to grand junction.

The son of donald trump is coming to grand junction to speak about issues that most coloradans care deeply about... but before donald trump -junior's- arrival tomorrow afternoon... members of "hillary for colorado" took to the phones this evening to warn local voters about what trump's policies really entail...

Jorma..

The event held by trump junior will focus on the nominee's positions of public lands and outdoor recreation... but those supporting clinton say... before the event.. They want voters to know.. These positions are what they call dangerous...

They want voters to know..

These positions are what they call dangerous... ">>>with less than 50 days until the election, colorado is living up to it's title as a battleground state, as both democrats and republicans are fighting for votes.

"the more people that get out and do things, the more people that can voice their opinion, the closer we are to making the changes that we want to happen, happen."

With donald trump jr.'s expected arrival, democrats took to the phones.

If you voted democrat recently, chances are you received a calling from the local campaign office urging you to support hillary.

"we're doing a really big phone bank push, because we want to show that we are strong, we're proud, we're democrats, we are here in mesa county to make a difference and defeat donald trump this november."

Trump jr.'s visit will highlight his positions on wildlife conservation and management, something these calls were meant to show as dangerous.

"they're certainly dangerous positions.

He is looking to sell off all of our public lands and make it so that they can be sold off to the highest bidder.

Which means, 9 times out of 10, it's going to be gas and oil.

In mesa county, 70% of the land is public lands, and we would lose that."

Although over 1,000 people plan to attend the event, some are not so happy to see a trump in the valley.

No matter if in opposition or support, mesa county political parties both say, voters should be informed on both parties stands on all policies."

Donald trump -junior -- son of the republican presidential nominee -- will appear at the "mesa county fairgrounds" at 6 p-m -tomorrow... the event is free and open to the public..

