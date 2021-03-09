Penn State brings the noise at practice

Wtaj sports with alex cawley.

(alex) if you live in the state college area and heard loud music and sirens, don't worry, it's not an air-raid, just the penn state football team getting ready for their trip to the big house on saturday.

Loud is certainly the word used to describe penn state' )s session this evening as coach james franklin tries to simulate the environment that psu will have to communicate in, during their first big ten game of the season.

The fourth ranked wolverines have have topped their opponents with totals of 63, 51, and 45 points, so penn state will have to bring their fire power to keep pace, and tight end mike gesicki's play can't be overlooked there.

"i told you guys coming into the season i thought he had taken a reall business like approach to this and been very serious about his work in the offseason.

He's trying to be more physical in the run game and he's always been a guy we felt could make plays in the pass game and i think that's showing up this year."

"i'm not sleeping any easier than i was last year.

I'm not preparing any less than i was last year.

I'm going to continue being the last guy off the field everysingle day.

I know where this offense can go, i know where this team can go and i just want to be another peice in the puzzle."

Gesicki's already surpassed his receiving yards total from a season ago and tied his touchdown mark.

And on the volleyball court, the