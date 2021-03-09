E.O.P. Gets Sporting Equipment Donation

The Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung County received about 500 pieces of sporting equipment on Wednesday.

Sydney lyon collected 500 pieces of sports equipement to donate to e.o.p.

Today.

It was part of a scholarship challence on do something dot org.

For every item lyon donates, her name is entered in a scholarship drawing, and though she'd love to win, she says she's just happy she could lend a hand..

Sydney lyon: "i play bunch of sports but i knew a lot of people have lots of sporting equipment just laying around in their garages in their closets and i figured it be a nice thing to do even if i don't win it's still a great thing to do.

"that way someone can actually use it who needs it."

E.o.p.

Officials are excited about the donation as well, they say this could help them create new sports programs in the future... jordan brooks: "we're very exciting for sydney we're thankful to her for the donations to the center.

Hopefully this is a great initiative to start some new programs and some new athletic programs so we can use this equipment we get donations here all the time within the community but it means a lot coming from someone that's a peer youth in the community.

E.o.p has lots of free activities and events for the public, coming up this week they'll be having a fashion show from 3 to 5