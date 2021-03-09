Turning Purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness

The City of Biloxi used a major landmark to show its support for World Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.

- - - and the city of biloxi used a - major landmark to show its- support for - world alzheimer's awareness day- the lighthouse across from the- biloxi visitors center flashed- purple as a way to bring- attention to the widespread - disease.- the purple light will flash all- throughout the night, reminding- all - who drive by about the- seriousness of alzheimers.- - a biloxi woman opens up about - her past to help raise domestic- abuse - awareness.- "christy pickering" shared he experience with domestic abuse- with students at usm gulf park'- campus during the event "girl, you - deserve better."

She shared her journey of - twenty-one years of verbal, - mental- and physical abuse from her ex-- husband.- the mother of two says she- targets her speech toward - college-aged- women because that's the age sh- made some of the biggest- mistakes.

- - "they have to learn what i know now.

So they don't- go through the 21 years i went- through.

So that's why i starte- talking.

So that's why we, my - husband and i, and this is my - happily ever after that i met - when i finally got healthy and- happy, we - are going to travel to whatever- university will have us so we - can start sending this message.- " - - - pickering also shared her road- to finding happiness.

- she divorced the man who abused- her for over 20 years, focused- on- her mental and physical health,- - - - and is now happily married.

