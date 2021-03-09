Fire Damages Props 9-21-16

Citizens have contacted our newsroom with reports of burned down homes, and to them it's not just an eyesore but a neighborhood nuisance... as nbc 2's hazelmarie anderson tells us... folks want to know why homes damaged by fire are often left to just sit and rot.

In addition, tall grass and weeds sometimes become a safety problem.<<christopher stephenson, concerned neighbor: "i want them to tear it down and i want them cleaned up.

I don't want them just sitting around."

Hazelmarie anderson/reporting: christopher stephenson is upset about a neighboring home that sits at north 14th and half and tippecanoe.

Christopher stephenson, concerned neighbor: " no one has even attempt to clean it up, to make it look good.

Some of the shrubbery is 10 foot high in that thing.

There's rats in there, there's mice in there.

There's roaches every times that something like this happens these other houses, our houses they get infested."

He said this is a city issue and he is worried about the safety of his neighbors.

"christopher stephenson, concerned neighbor: we've got neighbors and they've got kids they don't need mice and rats in their home."however the question remains..

Who is responsible to clean up the mess?

Jimmy housely, terre haute resident: "it's the property owners responsibility."

That's correct.

We spoke to the terre haute code enforcement and they said when they deal with homes like this, they give the property owners 10 days to clean up the property.

Then the city places an announcement in a local newspaper notifying the public that the property needs to be cleaned up.

The announcement is placed in the paper twice.

Once that is completed, then the city can legally take care of the property. However, time is still ticking and folks still have to live next to the eyesore.

Christopher stephenson, concerned neighbor: "we are just asking that this gets cleaned up in a reasonable amount of time."

> the city did come out later in the day to cut the grass.

However the building remains standing.