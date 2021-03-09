Toddler hit by car dies

((jacque))in tonight's top story...a five-year-old boy dies after being hit by an s- u-v in shreveport's mooretown neighborhood.((dan))nbc six's christian henson joins us live from doris street with more on this tragic accident.christian?

((henson))dan and jacque..

Neighbors say the boy was in his yard... then started to walk across the street... and that's when he was hit by a car.police got the call just before four-thirty that a child had been hit by a car crossing the road.the young boy was taken to university health where he later died.his 11-year-old neighbor says he will miss him.

(dacariun davis: neighbor) "he was like a little brother to me...""...i really had fun with jakayden and i hate that that had to happen to him."

((henson))the driver of the car was identified as 32- year-old jimmy martin of shreveport.he was detained by police at the scene.

((henson))martin submitted to mandatory toxicoligy tests although police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the accident.the investigation into the crash is ongoing.((dan off cam)) thank you, christian.

