Charlotte Protest Turns Violent as Police Fire Tear Gas

One of the protesters was also in critical condition on life support after being shot by another civilian.

A prayer vigil in honor of Keith Lamont Scott turned into a violent protest Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, as riot gear-wearing police fired small canisters of tear gas at bottle-throwing demonstrators.

Open brandon: it's the second day of tense protests... after a black police officer shot and killed a black man in charlotte, north carolina.

Katina: let's take a live look at what's happening..

Hundreds of protesters in the streets..

And police in riot gear.

We've learned in the course of tonight's protest one person was shot and is on ... it did not involve a police officer.

It has been chaotic at times... police have been using tear gas and pepper spray on protesters... brandon: this protest stems from the shooting death of keith lamont scott on tuesday... police say he was armed and a threat..

The man's family says he was disabled and was holding a book... not a gun.

North carolina governor pat mccrory says state highway patrol is sending in troopers to help the charlotte police department we'll keep an eye on this situation and check back in later in the