remembering teammates mother

The meadville area high school football and cheerleading squads.... supported their teammates on the fifth anniversary of their mothers death.this making a lasting impression at fridays game.

This is the scene at fridays meadville area high school homecoming game.

One by one... football players handed 11th grade cheerleader oceana marin purple roses.

The players lead by her younger brother, football player justyce marin.

The ceremony.... taking place just two days after the anniversary of their mothers tragic death.

3 "so he got some of the players that i'm close with and everything and they went out on the field and i was not aware of it and they gave me flowers and it was because my mom passed away that wednesday it was 5 years, so her fifth year anniversary of her death.

"their mother nobilee forro was 31 when she was shot and killed in 2011.oceana and justyce eleven and nine years old when they witnessed the tragidty.

" my brother and i were standing right there and we saw her get murdered right in front of us and he killed himself after."justyce says each year on the annaversary of their monthers death... he gave his sister a purple rose.... this year however... he took it a step further 3 " i knew it was harder for her this year than any other year for her so i just thought that if i did it she would maybe feel better"their father ed marin.... helped out getting premission from the coach.

The purple rose's... a special symbol and color.

Ed says when oceanna was born, he gave her and her mother this purple rose.

"since she passed and domestic violence is purple it both came together that you know oceans first rose and her mom was purple and then ever since then it's always been purple " oceanna says she is overwheled by the support her and her brother have received from their tammates.

3 "when i cried out on the field that was really something that was really meaningful and it wasn't just sad tears with happy tears "team spirit on the feild at it's best.

Oceanna, justyce and their father ed credit sports as a big help in getting them through the past five years.

Both oceanna and justyce have big plans ahead of