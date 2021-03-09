Stein Stumps For Green Party

Candice kelly.

Jill stein is a physician -- and she has been active in green party politics for the past 20 years.

Stein was the party's 20-12 candidate for president -- and she ran against mitt romney for governor of massachusetts in 2002.

This stop in wilkes-barre was part of her campus tour -- which has become a staple of her 20-16 campaign.

((kelly))"chanting and cheering"a small -- but vocal -- crowd of mostly college students -- came out to support the green party's candidate for president.

Jill stein sat right next to her supporters before taking the podium at wilkes university.

"stein thanking the crowd"the latest nbc news/survey monkey poll shows that in a two way matchup among registered voters -- hillary clinton leads donald trump 49% to 43%.

In a four way matchup -- libertarian candidate gary johnson earned 10% of the vote compared to 4% for stein.

The third party tickets will not take part in the beginning of the presidential debate series.

The commission said that neither johnson nor stein met the minimum polling requirements to participate.

Jill stein"i'm outraged!

This is an insult to our democracy!

But i'm not surprised because the commission that runs these debates is actually a private corporation run by the democrat and republican parties!"stein focused on the effort to ban fracking in pennsylvania -- health care reform -- and tuition free education.

She also talked about america's two party system.jill stein"in this election, the two establishment candidates, not only are they the most disliked and untrusted, but even their own supporters do not particularly like them."

Kyle snyder-strawser"i think the emergence of gary johnson and jill stein is massive, because i personally don't like our two-party system here.

Being an independent, i want more sway in the way i vote!"sarah dzurkovich"why choose a lesser evil when you can choose a candidate a candidate who has your same ideals?

And for me, jill stein has the same ideals as me, so why would i choose a lesser evil?"

((kelly)) stein's running mate is "ah-jah-moo" "bah-rah-kah" -- a human rights activist.

Stein attended a rally at penn state earlier today -- and she's heading to central connecticut state university tomorrow afternoon.

((candice)) americans in 48 states are able to cast a vote for the stein/ baraka ticket -- including right here in pennsylvania.

