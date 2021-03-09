Anchorage Rowing Association

Look like your typical court or field, this lake is home anchorage's only rowing team.

"we go from the day the ice breaks to the day the ice freezes."

Even as the leaves change colors the team does not change their focus.

Meeting twice a week with workouts that include a thousand meter warm up and then 4 one thousand meter laps.

"right now we have a 4, with 4 rowers one cox men, and a quad going out.

The four is a sweep rowing boat you have one oar, and the quad is a sculling boat so you have two oars."

The rowing association says it has teams that compete on three different levels including masters, juniors, and novice competing in 3 in state regatta's every summer.

"the team, the people that i row with are awesome.

They are real close friends, and being able to come down here work out with them every tuesday thursday in the summer through ought the summer."

Rowers like elisa samuelson and others say it's the team work and chemistry is what makes a great boat.

"timing has to be perfect, if you want a good row.

You have to be taking the strokes completely together, catching together, releasing out of the water together."

"there is a sweet spot in boys in the boat.

In boys in the boat called it the swing.

When you got the swing everybody is in unison you are all working hard with many competing since the groups began in 1998, anchorage rowing founder says its teams have found success on and off the lake "we several very talented juniors, we have had at least 5 or 6 get money for going to school.

In would count that higher than any of the medals we have."

An anchorage crew settling in nicely to as it looks to row its way to victory for years to come